1-min read

'If Polls Were Fought on Education…' BJP's Parvesh Varma Takes a Dig at Manish Sisodia's Nail-biter

In a twist though, the deputy CM is now leading against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi by 3,129 votes after trailing for a while in Patparganj.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who was in the news for his communally charged remarks and attacks at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday took a dig at deputy CM Manish Sisodia whose fate hangs in balance as votes are counted for the February 8 polls.

As the trends indicated a clean sweep for AAP in the Capital, Verma said he accepted the people’s mandate. However, mocking Sisodia, he said: “If Delhi's election was on the education model, then education minister would not be trailing.”

In a twist though, the deputy CM is now leading against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi by 3,129 votes after trailing for a while in Patparganj.

Verma, the son of late Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, was among several BJP leaders who sought to make the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the central plank of February 8 assembly elections.

He had also described Kejriwal as a “terrorist”, a comment then echoed by Union minister and Delhi election in-charge Prakash Javadekar.

Though censured, he continued with his tirade, accusing Kejriwal of provoking people to pick up guns and incite riots in Delhi.

"I am calling Kejriwal a terrorist because he is giving guns to the people of Delhi. He is making AAP workers shoot by alluring them and giving them money. It is very shameful. They have stooped to the lowest level in politics. I am urging people to vote for development. But AAP wants riots in Delhi. They want to get all Muslim votes." Verma said.

