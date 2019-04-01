English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Prashant Kishor Has Illusions About Being No.2 in JD(U), It is Up to Him: Nitish Kumar
The Bihar CM said being ‘his no.2 or no.3 was a matter of analysis’, but Kishor has not been sidelined from the party’s affairs.
Nitish Kumar said he cannot help if Prashant Kishor has certain illusions about his role.
Loading...
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Monday tried to downplay talk of an internal rift in his party after Prashant Kishor gave up campaign duties, but said certain issues crop up at times in politics.
Asserting that while Kishor is still the vice-president of the JD(U) and respected by party men, Kumar told News18 in an exclusive interview that he cannot help if he has “certain illusions” about his role.
Kishor, who was widely seen as the second-in command to Kumar in the JD(U) after he joined the party last year in September, had sprung a surprise with his statement recently that he was not in charge of campaigning anymore.
The poll strategist, credited with the success of Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign, said he was still a beginner and was learning the nuances of politics.
The Bihar CM said being ‘his no.2 or no.3 was a matter of analysis’, but Kishor has not been sidelined from the party’s affairs.
“Prashant Kishor is still in the party and a campaigner for us. He and I share good relations. I trust him a lot, but if he has any illusions, then it is up to him,” he told News18.
Sources said several party leaders considered the Bihar CM’s closeness to Kishor as an eyesore, as he was being seen as a substitute to senior leader and Rajya Sabha member RCP Singh.
Earlier described as the “future” of JD(U), his role has been suddenly reduced - an attempt to placate the leaders ahead of the election, they said.
When it came to assigning responsibilities, Kumar asked Kishor to oversee JD(U)’s youth wing but left more strategic tasks like stitching up alliances and seat sharing deals, to more seasoned politicians like RCP Singh and Lallan Singh.
Asserting that while Kishor is still the vice-president of the JD(U) and respected by party men, Kumar told News18 in an exclusive interview that he cannot help if he has “certain illusions” about his role.
Kishor, who was widely seen as the second-in command to Kumar in the JD(U) after he joined the party last year in September, had sprung a surprise with his statement recently that he was not in charge of campaigning anymore.
The poll strategist, credited with the success of Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign, said he was still a beginner and was learning the nuances of politics.
The Bihar CM said being ‘his no.2 or no.3 was a matter of analysis’, but Kishor has not been sidelined from the party’s affairs.
“Prashant Kishor is still in the party and a campaigner for us. He and I share good relations. I trust him a lot, but if he has any illusions, then it is up to him,” he told News18.
Sources said several party leaders considered the Bihar CM’s closeness to Kishor as an eyesore, as he was being seen as a substitute to senior leader and Rajya Sabha member RCP Singh.
Earlier described as the “future” of JD(U), his role has been suddenly reduced - an attempt to placate the leaders ahead of the election, they said.
When it came to assigning responsibilities, Kumar asked Kishor to oversee JD(U)’s youth wing but left more strategic tasks like stitching up alliances and seat sharing deals, to more seasoned politicians like RCP Singh and Lallan Singh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo 'Potentially Talking' to Priyanka Chopra for Future Projects
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Savours Marvel Special Thali on His Visit to India
- N Chandrababu Naidu Says Kia Motors Opted for Andhra Despite PM Modi's Threat
- Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results