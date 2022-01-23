'If Priyanka Gandhi Decides to Contest from Raebareli...' Congress Replies to Former MLA Aditi Singh's Challenge

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will win hands down if she decides to contest Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 from Raebareli (Sadar), the UP Congress said on Sunday in response to former MLA Aditi Singh’s challenge to the grand old party’s state in-charge.

In an interview to News18.com, Aditi Singh, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP last year, had said that Raebareli is not a Congress bastion anymore and had challenged Priyanka Gandhi to contest the upcoming elections from the constituency.

The Raebareli assembly seat is part of the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Aditi Singh’s father Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who passed away in 2019, had held the Assembly seat for five terms both as an Independent and as a Congress candidate.

“Raebareli is like a home for the Gandhi family and the people of Raebareli are like their family members. Each and every family of Raebareli is connected with the Gandhi family emotionally, not just politically. Priyanka ji has always taken the command of Sonia ji’s election in her hand, and she (Sonia) has always won,” UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told News18.com.

“So if Priyanka ji decides to contest from Raebareli, you can very well understand that she will win hands down. No matter what anyone says, the Gandhi family and Raebareli are one big family and no one can come in between them,” Awasthi added.

In her interview to News18.com, Aditi Singh, too, had drawn an emotional connect between herself and voters in Raebareli, from where she is contesting on a BJP ticket this time.

“After my father passed away, the people of Raebareli stood by me like a family. As far as the elections are concerned… my father had won this seat numerous times, be it as a Congress MLA or as an Independent, solely because of the work he did for the people of Raebareli. The legacy carries on and I am doing whatever I can in my capacity,” she said.

Singh also expressed confidence that she would deliver maiden Raebareli win for the BJP this time. “This time the Lotus will bloom for the first time in Raebareli (Sadar) seat. New history will be written for the BJP in Raebareli on March 10 and I am very excited to represent the BJP.”

Not just Raebareli, Aditi Singh said the Congress had lost popular support in Amethi as well. Rahul Gandhi was defeated in the stronghold seat of Amethi by BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“I don’t know why they took Raebareli and Amethi people for granted. The people of Raebareli and Amethi have been more forgiving than people anywhere else. These places were once called bastions and people voted for them no matter what, but the Congress people simply don’t bother about the people of Raebareli and Amethi,” Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.