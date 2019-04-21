English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'If Sharad Pawar Doesn't Know What Modi Will Do, How Can Imran Khan': PM's Twin Attacks at Gujarat Rally
Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Patan, the Prime Minister appealed to the people to vote for their ‘own man’ and son of the soil’.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Gujarat's Patan.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to the Balakot strike to launch a twin attack on Sharad Pawar and Imran Khan, asking if the NCP chief was not sure of what Modi could do, how could the Pakistan Prime Minister gauge his next step.
Pawar, while addressing a rally on Saturday, had said he was terribly afraid of what Modi would do next. "Modi says he came into politics holding my finger. But now I am terribly afraid, because what this man will do, nobody knows," the former Union minister said.
Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Patan, the Prime Minister appealed to the people to vote for their ‘own man’ and son of the soil’. “I was born and raised in North Gujarat. The ‘Rani ni Vav’ or step well of Patan town is now on a currency note and has become a world heritage site. It all happened because you have sent your own man to Delhi,” Modi, who hails from Vadnagar town in North Gujarat, said.
“For me, you are my Gurus, my elders and my childhood companions and I have come here to take your blessings,” he added.
“Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right to the nation’s natural resources but Modi says the country’s marginalised have the first right on nation’s natural resources,” the PM said.
Responding to criticism over his washing the feet of sweepers at Kumbh Mela, Modi said, “Opposition did not like it when I washed five sweepers’ feet. They could have also washed 25 sweepers’ feet and they could also go along with as many cameramen while doing so.”
Modi claimed that after voting in two phases in the country, the Congress had stopped asking for proof of India’s air strike as it was frustrated and could see defeat. “The country has already made up its mind for ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar,” he said.
Modi also alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country for over 60 years, had not purchased a single cannon since 1985 and compromised the country’s security.
“Now we have established three factories which are making such cannons for the country and we have also set up one factory in Amethi to produce rifles which are more powerful than AK-47 and we will export them to other countries as well,’’ Modi said.
Campaigning for third phase of polls will end on Sunday and voting for Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 23.
Pawar, while addressing a rally on Saturday, had said he was terribly afraid of what Modi would do next. "Modi says he came into politics holding my finger. But now I am terribly afraid, because what this man will do, nobody knows," the former Union minister said.
Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Patan, the Prime Minister appealed to the people to vote for their ‘own man’ and son of the soil’. “I was born and raised in North Gujarat. The ‘Rani ni Vav’ or step well of Patan town is now on a currency note and has become a world heritage site. It all happened because you have sent your own man to Delhi,” Modi, who hails from Vadnagar town in North Gujarat, said.
“For me, you are my Gurus, my elders and my childhood companions and I have come here to take your blessings,” he added.
“Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right to the nation’s natural resources but Modi says the country’s marginalised have the first right on nation’s natural resources,” the PM said.
Responding to criticism over his washing the feet of sweepers at Kumbh Mela, Modi said, “Opposition did not like it when I washed five sweepers’ feet. They could have also washed 25 sweepers’ feet and they could also go along with as many cameramen while doing so.”
Modi claimed that after voting in two phases in the country, the Congress had stopped asking for proof of India’s air strike as it was frustrated and could see defeat. “The country has already made up its mind for ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar,” he said.
Modi also alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country for over 60 years, had not purchased a single cannon since 1985 and compromised the country’s security.
“Now we have established three factories which are making such cannons for the country and we have also set up one factory in Amethi to produce rifles which are more powerful than AK-47 and we will export them to other countries as well,’’ Modi said.
Campaigning for third phase of polls will end on Sunday and voting for Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Will Be Possessed by a Transgender in 'Kanchana' Hindi Remake
- Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
- Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top of Table After Revenge Win Over Tottenham
- PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The Way
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results