'If Sharad Pawar Doesn't Know What Modi Will Do, How Can Imran Khan': PM's Twin Attacks at Gujarat Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to the Balakot strike to launch a twin attack on Sharad Pawar and Imran Khan, asking if the NCP chief was not sure of what Modi could do, how could the Pakistan Prime Minister gauge his next step.Pawar, while addressing a rally on Saturday, had said he was terribly afraid of what Modi would do next. "Modi says he came into politics holding my finger. But now I am terribly afraid, because what this man will do, nobody knows," the former Union minister said.Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Patan, the Prime Minister appealed to the people to vote for their ‘own man’ and son of the soil’. “I was born and raised in North Gujarat. The ‘Rani ni Vav’ or step well of Patan town is now on a currency note and has become a world heritage site. It all happened because you have sent your own man to Delhi,” Modi, who hails from Vadnagar town in North Gujarat, said.“For me, you are my Gurus, my elders and my childhood companions and I have come here to take your blessings,” he added.“Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right to the nation’s natural resources but Modi says the country’s marginalised have the first right on nation’s natural resources,” the PM said.Responding to criticism over his washing the feet of sweepers at Kumbh Mela, Modi said, “Opposition did not like it when I washed five sweepers’ feet. They could have also washed 25 sweepers’ feet and they could also go along with as many cameramen while doing so.”Modi claimed that after voting in two phases in the country, the Congress had stopped asking for proof of India’s air strike as it was frustrated and could see defeat. “The country has already made up its mind for ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar,” he said.Modi also alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country for over 60 years, had not purchased a single cannon since 1985 and compromised the country’s security.“Now we have established three factories which are making such cannons for the country and we have also set up one factory in Amethi to produce rifles which are more powerful than AK-47 and we will export them to other countries as well,’’ Modi said.Campaigning for third phase of polls will end on Sunday and voting for Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 23.