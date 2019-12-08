'If There is Any Future Leader...': Bhupesh Baghel Believes Only Rahul Gandhi Can Lead Congress
Rahul Gandhi had quit as president of the party following the Congress' poor show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his mother Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief of the party.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Wardha district. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward.
"If there is any future leader, it's Rahul Gandhi. No one else but Rahul Gandhi. He is honest and takes responsibility. He took responsibility (for the party's performance) after the Lok Sabha elections and resigned," Baghel said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, said, "We have a working committee for a century now. They decide on who will be the president. So, I can't answer this question."
"Rahul Gandhi took responsibility of Lok Sabha poll results and resigned. Mrs (Sonia) Gandhi came back at the helm. Since the return of Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president, the party is performing better. This indicates that there is a change," Singh said at the event.
