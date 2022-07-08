'If There Was Respect for Us in Samajwadi Party...': SBSP Chief Rajbhar On Not Being Invited for Presidential Candidate Meet

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has expressed his displeasure over not being invited for meeting with opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in Lucknow.

News18 had earlier reported on the widening rift between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his ally Rajbhar. The difference between Rajbhar and Akhilesh has grown after the loss in bypolls of Azamgarh and Rampur.

The SP had called for a key meeting with Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday at party headquarters in Lucknow. Along with senior functionaries of SP, Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief and SP ally Jayant Chaudhary were also present in the meeting. SBSP chief Rajbhar, however, was missing on the dais.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Rajbhar has called a meeting of its six MLAs in Mau.

On being asked if there was any kind of dissent with SP Chief, Rajbhar said in a phone interview with News18, “No, there is nothing like that. My meeting with our MLAs in Mau is a pre-decided one and we hold review meetings every 15 days. This meeting was to be held on 1st July but due to rain it did not happen then. So now it’s happening today. This includes the officers of the organization.”

Rajbhar said “only Akhilesh ji can tell” why they were not invited when their “party is in alliance and worked hard for 12 days continuously in the by-elections and gave their best performance.”

“If there was respect in the Samajwadi Party, then as you are saying, why didn’t they invite us? We’re not invited just to insulted. However, we will remain with the alliance till the time Akhilesh Yadav calls it off by himself.”

Rajbhar said the party will consider further steps once Akhilesh decides that the alliance won’t work anymore. He said there will be a meeting with MLAs on the decision to vote for presidential elections. “On July 12, we have called all our six MLAs for a meeting in this regard. Will reveal then only about our decision. May be, Samajwadi Party will call its alliance partners and tell whom to vote for. However, when they have decided that they will lose then it doesn’t matter if they call anyone or not.”

On being asked about solving issues with SP Chief, OP Rajbhar said, “That is possible when we meet. When he is not meeting his own MLAs then how will he be able to meet the MLA of alliance parties?”

Answering if he was better off with BJP, Rajbhar said, “Is BSP a bad party? I think the best party is BSP, however we are not in talks with anyone. I just speak what I feel is right.”

