'If TMC Can Appease Voters in Allah's Name, Why Can't We Celebrate Ram Navami?': Dilip Ghosh

Hitting out at Trinamool Congress, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that if the state’s ruling party (TMC) can do appeasement politics in ‘name of Allah’, then what is the harm in celebrating Ram Navami.Ghosh’s reaction came after several TMC leaders including chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP’s armed processions during Ram Navami across the state.Speaking to News18, Ghosh said, “This country belongs to Lord Ram. No one can stop us from remembering/worshiping Ram. We are carrying swords and maces to fight against those who are trying to destroy the culture of Bengal. This will be used against those who are torturing the innocent people in Bengal. Aren’t they (TMC) doing politics in the name of Allah?”The state has witnessed over hundred Ram Navami rallies taken out by BJP, Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad in last two days.The participants including children and women (in some districts) were seen carrying/waving tridents, swords and maces. Most of the rallies were reported from Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.Reacting to BJP’s armed procession, Banerjee had said, “BJP and other right wing groups are doing politics based on religion. They are trying to divide the country. Bengal doesn’t believe in this culture and we will not let this happen here.”In Kharagpur, Ghosh himself flaunted his mace and roared that in the Lok Sabha polls, they are going to defeat TMC in more than 23 seats in Bengal.As a precautionary measure, most of the district administrations were put on high alert.