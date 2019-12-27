'If TMC Creates Trouble, We Will Also Follow Suit': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Courts New Controversy

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh once again landed in controversy for his remark that his party workers would create trouble as the media looks for news and this is the only way to deal with the ruling TMC's atrocities in the state.

Accusing the TMC of political violence, Ghosh said if the ruling party rakes up trouble for the BJP, they will also follow suit.

"Every day our supporters are being killed in Bengal. I think they believe in this culture. Since they are creating problems for us, we will also follow suit. The media looks for news and we will also create problems if the TMC creates trouble for us," he said.

Expressing his consternation, Ghosh alleged that the TMC has been posing major hurdles in several political activities. “They don’t allow us to hold rallies. They are arresting our workers in false cases. They are creating trouble for us, so we will also create trouble for them. This is the character of Bengal’s politics," he said.

TMC and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders hit out at Ghosh over his comment. A report in the Hindustan Times quoted TMC leader Tapas Roy as saying, “BJP has been rejected by people in all states. They want to establish control over Bengal through violence. He (Ghosh) does not know the political culture of Bengal.”

The report also quoted Sujan Chakraborty, a CPI(M) legislator, who said “People don’t accept this kind of politics. Dilip Ghosh is talking like a fool to create a sensation.”

This is not the first time that the BJP leader’s comments have sparked controversy.

On August 27, Ghosh had threatened a senior police officer and said that no one will be able to trace his body and his family members will not be able to perform his last rites if he “continues to harass BJP party workers in the district”.

Earlier, in 2017, the Bengal BJP unit landed in an embarrassing situation after Dilip Ghosh asked party workers to beat policemen if they hesitate to take action against TMC supporters.

Ghosh’s comment came after BJP workers were beaten up by TMC workers in South Kolkata. Following this, the local police allegedly arrested BJP supporters. “It is our democratic right to beat up policemen who are biased and specifically target us on TMC’s instruction,” Ghosh said in a public meet at Howrah.

Then in December 2018, while addressing a rally in Birbhum district, Ghosh had warned Kolkata police that they will be stripped them off of their uniforms if the party comes to power.

