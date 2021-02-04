'If Tomorrow Rajinikanth Says...': Superstar's Associate Plans His Return to Politics

Rajinikanth didn't say he would never enter politics, he said he would not jump into poll fray now, clarified the actor's associate and Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian, adding that Rajini has also not disbanded the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

"If tomorrow Rajinikanth says he is entering politics, Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam will associate itself with him on his journey. If Rajinikanth does not enter politics also, it will continue to function as a sister organization," Manian was quoted by Times of India.

Interestingly, this was the first statement Manian made after December 30, 2020, when he had announced that he was quitting politics forever and would never return until his death.

ALSO READ | Free to Join Any Party They Want, Says Team Rajinikanth After Some Members Switch To DMK

"Political forces are trying to wean away RMM functionaries. While some of them have joined other parties, several others are looking for sanctuaries like migratory birds. While I do not want to fish in troubled waters, the party’s general council will meet on March 7 in Tirupur," Manian was quoted.

In a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth had on December 29, 2020 announced he will not take the political plunge and launch a party as declared earlier.

ALSO READ | Rajinikath Urges Fans To Stop Protests Over Decision on Politics, Says It's 'Inflicting Pain' on Him

"I decided not to enter politics as it is not possible to meet people during an election campaign in times of Covid-19. During 'Annathe' shooting, nearly 120 people were tested daily and out of these four tested positive. Due to this, film producer Kalanidhi Maran decided to postpone the shooting. Though some may criticise my decision of not entering politics, I am not ready to take any risk. I know how bad I felt when I decided to take the decision," the top actor had written.