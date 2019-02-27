English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If US Could Eliminate Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, So Can We, Says Jaitley
His remarks at an event came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded terror camps in Pakistan
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday referred to the 2011 US operation in Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden and suggested India can also do it. His remarks at an event came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded terror camps in Pakistan
Referring to the US operation in Abbotabad, Jaitley said, "Can’t we do it? This used to be only an imagination, a wish. There was frustration and disappointment. It is possible today."
