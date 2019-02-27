LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

If US Could Eliminate Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, So Can We, Says Jaitley

His remarks at an event came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded terror camps in Pakistan

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
If US Could Eliminate Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, So Can We, Says Jaitley
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday referred to the 2011 US operation in Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden and suggested India can also do it. His remarks at an event came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded terror camps in Pakistan

Referring to the US operation in Abbotabad, Jaitley said, "Can’t we do it? This used to be only an imagination, a wish. There was frustration and disappointment. It is possible today."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram