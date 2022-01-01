If Voted to Power, 300 Units of Electricity Free for All, Power for Irrigation Free for Farmers, Says Akhilesh

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that if voted to power, all households will get 300 units of electricity for free, while farmers will get free power for irrigation. The former chief minister made this announcement on Saturday while addressing SP workers who had come to extend their New Year wishes to him at the party office in Lucknow.

Akhilesh said, “There are two promises that are going to be a part of our manifesto: first that 300 units of electricity will be free for common people of the state, while farmers will get free electricity for irrigation.”

The SP chief made this announcement with just days left for the model code of conduct to come into force. The SP is yet to release its full manifesto for the assembly polls. He said, “I want to extend my warm wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on New Year’s. But today a very sad news came about a stampede in Vaishno Devi in which many people lost their lives. I want to extend my condolences to their families. The year of 2021 was painful, including the pain of corona that many of us saw. No business could recover and even the government failed to help the people.”

“The BJP knows that it can’t compete, that is why raids are being conducted. The BJP people have spread lies about a businessman linked to the SP, they wanted to raid an SP man but ended up raiding their own. All the cash recovered belongs to the BJP,” he said, attacking the BJP over GST intelligence and I-T raids conducted on Kanpur perfume trader Piyush Jain.

During these raids, Rs 177 crore cash along with gold and silver were recovered following which Jain was arrested. The BJP leaders had claimed that Jain was linked to the SP and had even launched the ‘Samajwadi’ perfume’ at the SP a while ago.

The SP, however, said the man who had launched the perfume was former SP MLC Pushpraj Jain alias Pampi. Pushpraj, however, also faced raids by GST intelligence on Friday.

