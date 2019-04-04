English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Voted to Power, NC Will Review Cases Against J&K Youth, Says Omar Abdullah
Hitting out at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir could not rely on her for safeguarding the state's special status.
File photo of Omar Abdullah.
Loading...
Rafiabad (JK): National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said cases registered against Jammu and Kashmir youth since 2015, after the PDP-BJP alliance came to power in the state, would be reviewed and the FIRs cancelled if his party is voted to power.
Addressing an election meeting here in Chijhama village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Abdullah said he wanted to create an atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir where people could talk freely.
"There are cases against our youth under which they are called to police stations even today. The NC government will review each case, one by one, registered against our youth right since 2015 and especially of 2016 (unrest) and afterwards and cancel their FIRs so that our youth are set free," he said.
Cases were registered against several youths in the valley during the unrest which followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district in July 2016.
"We want to attract our people towards us, we want such a situation here where we can talk to each other freely and address the problems of this state. I want to see that day when we would not need this (concertina) wire and rope when we come to see each other, when we would not need policemen or security," the NC leader said.
"(I want to see) a day when if I make some mistake, you would come and hold my collar and ask me, 'Omar, we had given you an opportunity to serve us and represent us but why didn't you'. We want return of that Kashmir which has been snatched from us," Abdullah said.
Referring to the state's accession with the Union of India, he said the NC wanted restoration of terms agreed upon by the two sides at that time.
"We want restoration of those powers on the basis of which our accession took place and which have been gradually taken (away) from us and against which conspiracies are going on even today," he said.
Hitting out at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir could not rely on her for safeguarding the state's special status.
"I was in the parliament when a debate was going on (ahead of trust vote in July 2008) and two members were given the opportunity to talk about the state -- me and Mehbooba. I spoke for about five minutes and said whatever I could, but when the Speaker asked Mehbooba to speak, she said 'what can I say?' and sat down. Do we need such representatives who go there and stay silent?" he asked the gathering.
He said the NC is the only party which can safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Abdullah also reiterated his promise of revoking the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) in the state if his party returns to power.
"The NC has made a promise to the people of the state to remove PSA under which our youth are arrested. If God wills and NC forms the government, I promise you that we will remove this law. I am not saying that we will not use it, because if someone else comes after me, then he will use it," he said.
Abdullah asserted that his party would fulfil its promise unlike the PDP.
"We will not even change its (PSA) nomenclature like the pen and inkpot people (party symbol of the PDP) did with (special) task force. In 2002, Sayeed said they will disband the task force. But what did he do after he came to power? He changed its name but kept it as it was. It has same functions and same officers, but a new name like old wine in new bottles," he said. "We will not change PSA's name, we will wipe it out from this state so that our elders and mothers do not need to go to police stations to look for their children," he said.
Addressing an election meeting here in Chijhama village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Abdullah said he wanted to create an atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir where people could talk freely.
"There are cases against our youth under which they are called to police stations even today. The NC government will review each case, one by one, registered against our youth right since 2015 and especially of 2016 (unrest) and afterwards and cancel their FIRs so that our youth are set free," he said.
Cases were registered against several youths in the valley during the unrest which followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district in July 2016.
"We want to attract our people towards us, we want such a situation here where we can talk to each other freely and address the problems of this state. I want to see that day when we would not need this (concertina) wire and rope when we come to see each other, when we would not need policemen or security," the NC leader said.
"(I want to see) a day when if I make some mistake, you would come and hold my collar and ask me, 'Omar, we had given you an opportunity to serve us and represent us but why didn't you'. We want return of that Kashmir which has been snatched from us," Abdullah said.
Referring to the state's accession with the Union of India, he said the NC wanted restoration of terms agreed upon by the two sides at that time.
"We want restoration of those powers on the basis of which our accession took place and which have been gradually taken (away) from us and against which conspiracies are going on even today," he said.
Hitting out at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir could not rely on her for safeguarding the state's special status.
"I was in the parliament when a debate was going on (ahead of trust vote in July 2008) and two members were given the opportunity to talk about the state -- me and Mehbooba. I spoke for about five minutes and said whatever I could, but when the Speaker asked Mehbooba to speak, she said 'what can I say?' and sat down. Do we need such representatives who go there and stay silent?" he asked the gathering.
He said the NC is the only party which can safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Abdullah also reiterated his promise of revoking the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) in the state if his party returns to power.
"The NC has made a promise to the people of the state to remove PSA under which our youth are arrested. If God wills and NC forms the government, I promise you that we will remove this law. I am not saying that we will not use it, because if someone else comes after me, then he will use it," he said.
Abdullah asserted that his party would fulfil its promise unlike the PDP.
"We will not even change its (PSA) nomenclature like the pen and inkpot people (party symbol of the PDP) did with (special) task force. In 2002, Sayeed said they will disband the task force. But what did he do after he came to power? He changed its name but kept it as it was. It has same functions and same officers, but a new name like old wine in new bottles," he said. "We will not change PSA's name, we will wipe it out from this state so that our elders and mothers do not need to go to police stations to look for their children," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Doesn't Make Any Sense to Me': Sanjay Dutt on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- Avengers Endgame Fans are Reselling Film Tickets on Ebay for Rs 6 Lakh
- Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi Soundbar and More
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Imitate Priyanka Chopra's Dance Steps in New Video
- Sara Ali Khan on Her Kartik Aaryan 'Crush' Comment: Promise We Would Get Over This
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results