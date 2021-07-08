'If We Are Happy, BJP Will Win Seats': NISHAD Party Chief Demands Ministerial Post for Son After Anupriya Patel Gets Berth in Modi Cabinet

Sanjay Nishad, chief of the NISHAD party, a BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh has demanded a ministerial post for his son Pravin Nishad who is an MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

This comes after Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel was inducted in the Modi cabinet in the expansion held on Wednesday. Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, a total of 43 new faces were inducted, out of which seven were from Uttar Pradesh.

Issuing a video message on Wednesday evening, Nishad said, “There is influence of Nishad community in more than 160 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. If Anupriya Patel can become a minister at the Centre, then Pravin Nishad (his son) should also be made a minister. In the year 2019, BJP got Nishad votes on 40 seats.”

I have already spoken to BJP National President JP Nadda, and now the BJP has to decide on it, he added.

A few days back, the Nishad party had proposed the name of its national president Sanjay Nishad for the deputy chief minister’s post. “The party is preparing for the 2022 elections at the booth level. We are in a strong position in almost 160 seats, there are a large number of Nishad voters. The government should fulfill the demands made for the reservation of the Nishad community. The more the BJP keeps the Nishads happy, the more seats it will win,” Sanjay Nishad had said.

“If BJP keeps us happy, then they will get happiness in 2022, otherwise BJP cannot be happy. Programmes will be started by our party in Uttar Pradesh. We will now start the tour and hold meetings. Our schedule was pre-decided but the central leadership of BJP had called us to meet in Delhi, due to which the program had to be postponed,” he added.

The NISHAD party had contested the 2018 Gorakhpur by-polls and won with the support of the Samajwadi Party. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, it switched sides and made an alliance with the BJP. Praveen Kumar Nishad contested on a BJP ticket and won from Sant Kabir Nagar in the 2019 elections.

