New Delhi: A Karnataka BJP MLA, Somashekar Reddy, threatened anti-CAA protesters and minorities in India in highly inflammatory remarks at a gathering in Bellary, where he asked demonstrators to consider what will happen if people of the majority community come out on streets against them.

Reddy said, “We are 80 percent and you are just 17 percent. Imagine what will happen to you if we turn against you. This is my warning to you (CAA protesters), only 5% are here (at the event). If you create more trouble, if 100% of us come, what will happen to you?”

The video of his controversial speech has gone viral.

The Bellary MLA went on to say, “I want to warn people who are protesting. It has only been five months that we are in power and if you do too much 'nakhra' (drama), imagine what will happen to you when we come for you.”

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan slammed Reddy for his controversial comments and demanded strict action against him for inciting violence through hate speech.

“He (Reddy) is foolish to make such a statement. Who is this 80% and 17% he spoke about? You ask any child in Bellary who is a ‘tapori’ (goon) he/she will say it's the Reddy brothers. We will go to the DG’s office and submit a complaint demanding strict action be taken against him. He should be dismissed as an MLA. I will also request the Speaker to take action,” Khan said.

Reddy also attacked the Congress party and its supporters for “misleading” people. “People in Congress are idiots. They are trying to mislead you and you believe them and then come out on streets,” he said.

The Bellary brother further said, “This is our country. That country's (Pakistan) Prime Minister once said if you have to live here, you will have to live according to our rules or we will send you back. Don't bring the same situation upon yourselves in India."

The controversy comes even as protests against the newly amended Citizenship Act continue unabated across several parts of the country, including Karnataka.

