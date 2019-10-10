Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'If Xi Says China is Watching Kashmir, Why Does PM Modi Not Say We Are Watching Hong Kong'

He also dared India to ask China about Aksai Chin which has been 'illegally ceded' by Pakistan to the country, when it keeps raising the issue of PoK and talks about taking it back.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
'If Xi Says China is Watching Kashmir, Why Does PM Modi Not Say We Are Watching Hong Kong'
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari during a session at News18 Agenda India. (Image: News18)

New Delhi: Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, the Congress on Thursday asked why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi not say that India is watching muzzling of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong when Xi says he is watching Kashmir.

He slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India's internal matters.

"Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir but why does @PMOIndia/MEA not say 1) We are watching pro-democracy protests muzzled in Hong Kong. 2) We are watching human rights violations in Xinjiang 3) We are watching continued oppression in Tibet 4) We are watching South China Sea," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said on Twitter.

He also dared India to ask China about Aksai Chin which has been "illegally ceded" by Pakistan to the country, when it keeps raising the issue of PoK and talks about taking it back.

Tewari asked why India does not raise the issue of human rights violations in Xinjiang the way China keeps raising the Kashmir issue.

"All are blow hards in NDA/BJP talk about taking PoK & Gilgit-Baltistan back from Pak but none of them have gumption to say that we will take Askai Chin back from the Chinese that was illegally ceded to it by Pakistan in 1963. Will @PMOIndia raise return of Askai Chin with Xi," the Congress leader tweeted.

