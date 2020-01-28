'If You Can Give Adnan Sami Padma Shri, Why Not Citizenship to Muslims under CAA?': Mayawati Questions Govt

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday once again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the amended citizenship law.

Questioning the government, Mayawati asked if it could confer the prestigious Padma Shri award and grant citizenship to Adnan Sami (a singer of Pakistani origin), why it could not include persecuted Muslims under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mayawati's statement comes amidst the ongoing controversy on presenting the award to Sami, whose father was a decorated officer in the Pakistani Army. Sami's father was a decorated fighter pilot of the Pakistani Army during the 1965 war and fought against India. Sami has earlier said that he should not be held responsible for his father's actions.

“When the BJP government can grant citizenship and confer Adnan Sami with the Padma Shri, why can’t it give citizenship to persecuted Muslims like they are offering it to people from the Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities under the CAA?" Mayawati said in a tweet on Tuesday. "It will be better if the Centre rethinks the issue.”

Earlier on Monday, Mayawati had asked the government to withdraw the cases registered against anti-CAA protesters in the state.

“The cases wrongly lodged against women protesting against the CAA and the NRC must be taken back. The government must compensate those who have lost their lives in the protest. This is the demand of the BSP,” she had said.

