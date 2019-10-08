Rebutting the attack against RSS that Imran Khan launched in his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Pakistan Prime Minister has learnt a new mantra — if you can’t succeed in evil plans, then stop the RSS through disinformation.

"Because he cannot succeed in his evil plans, Imran Khan has learnt the mantra to stop Sangh through disinformation...this is why he is spreading lies about the Sangh,” Bhagwat said in his Vijayadashmi speech at Nagpur.

“Through lies, through baseless allegations, without any credible information... he says 'Guruji' (MS Golwalkar) founded the Sangh, he says 'Guruji' was considered Savarkar and Hitler his ideals... anything goes? There is no basis for it... Why would you say that? "Because I feel like it"? Is there any evidence for it? "We don't need any evidence"...This reeks of arrogance," Bhagwat said.

He added that there is a criminal intent behind Khan's utterances.

“Sangh's intent is something else... People will accuse us that since we talk about Hindus, we are opposing Muslims and Christians... Now talking for Hindus being against Muslims and Christians... where does this come from?" Bhagwat asked.

"If an insignificant man says something, it is taken as the official position of the Sangh... We have never been shy of saying that Hindustan is a Hindu rashtra... let there be no doubt about it... we have always said it boldly," Bhagwat said.

In his UNGA speech, Khan had said that the Sangh is "inspired by German dictator Adolf Hitler, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini". He had also said "the previous Congress Home Minister gave a statement that in RSS camps, terrorists are being trained."

On September 28, a day after Khan's speech, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s joint general secretary Krishna Gopal had said the world should see India and the RSS as one and the same, and not two separate entitles. “Our Imran sahab has done this job very well and we congratulate him for that. He is spreading our name.”

Interacting with the media at the end of a function, Gopal had said, “The RSS is only in India and for India... It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh [Parivar], then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous.”

