Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

If You Halt Marathwada Projects, There Will be Agitation: Fadnavis Warns Thackeray Govt

A water grid project, started earlier by the BJP-led dispensation, aims to create an integrated piped network to supply water for various purposes

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
If You Halt Marathwada Projects, There Will be Agitation: Fadnavis Warns Thackeray Govt
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Aurangabad: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of widespread agitations in case the Uddhav Thackeray government attempted to halt or slow down projects started by the earlier BJP-led dispensation to tackle drought in Maharashtra's Marathwada region.

"Our government sought permission to construct new projects in Marathwada. We had sanctioned a water grid for the region and had even made a draft of the plan. These projects should not be halted or slowed down," Fadnavis said.

"If this (water grid) project is brought to a halt, then widespread agitations under the leadership of Pankaja Munde will be held," he warned. He was addressing reporters in Aurangabad during a one-day hunger strike by former minister Pankaja Munde against the alleged neglect towards the drought-prone region.

Marathwada, with eight districts, has traditionally been a low-rainfall area and the grid project aims to create an integrated piped network to supply water for drinking, industrial and agricultural purposes throughout the year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram