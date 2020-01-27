If You Halt Marathwada Projects, There Will be Agitation: Fadnavis Warns Thackeray Govt

Aurangabad: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of widespread agitations in case the Uddhav Thackeray government attempted to halt or slow down projects started by the earlier BJP-led dispensation to tackle drought in Maharashtra's Marathwada region.

"Our government sought permission to construct new projects in Marathwada. We had sanctioned a water grid for the region and had even made a draft of the plan. These projects should not be halted or slowed down," Fadnavis said.

"If this (water grid) project is brought to a halt, then widespread agitations under the leadership of Pankaja Munde will be held," he warned. He was addressing reporters in Aurangabad during a one-day hunger strike by former minister Pankaja Munde against the alleged neglect towards the drought-prone region.

Marathwada, with eight districts, has traditionally been a low-rainfall area and the grid project aims to create an integrated piped network to supply water for drinking, industrial and agricultural purposes throughout the year.

