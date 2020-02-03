If You Have Courage, Give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar: Sena MP to Govt
Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut said that at a time when the nation is facing problems like unemployment, inflation and atrocities on women, the government is trying to mislead the country by raising the issue of NRC.
File image of Shiv Sena party logo.
New Delhi: A Shiv Sena member in Lok Sabha on Monday dared the ruling BJP to give Bharat Ratna to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Sena's Vinayak Raut said that "you (BJP) cannot teach Hindutva to us", when the BJP members tried to interrupt him. "If you have courage, give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar," he said.
The Shiv Sena will oppose the National Register of Citizens, he said, adding at a time when the nation is facing problems like unemployment, inflation and atrocities on women, the government is trying to mislead the country by raising the issue of NRC.
"If you bring the NRC, then you have to keep 35 crore Indians in detention camps," he added.
