'If You Have Nothing to Do With BJP Then...': Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Again

In the ongoing war of words between Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar, the political strategist hit out at the Bihar CM once again on Saturday, challenging him to ask his party MP Harivansh to quit the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Kishor’s retort came a day after Nitish Kumar had rubbished claims that he was still in touch with the BJP.

“#NitishKumar ji if you have nothing to do with BJP / NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have both ways all the time,” Kishor tweeted on Saturday morning.

#NitishKumar ji if you have nothing to do with BJP / NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have both ways all the time. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) October 22, 2022

The two former allies have been sparring over their previous link with the BJP following the latest political realignment in Bihar.

On Wednesday, Kishor, who is on a padyatra in Bihar in what is widely seen as a precursor to his fresh entry into active politics, told news agency PTI that the Bihar Chief Minister continues to be in touch with the BJP through JD(U) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh.

“People who are thinking that Nitish Kumar is actively building a national alliance against the BJP will be surprised to know that he has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji,” he said. Kishor also suggested that Harivansh has not been asked to resign from his Rajya Sabha post for this reason even though the JD(U) has severed ties with the BJP.

Nitish Kumar on Friday rubbished these allegations, claiming that Kishor was speaking for his own publicity. “He speaks for his own publicity and can say whatever he wants, we don’t care. He’s young. There was a time when I respected him… those whom I respected have disrespected me,” Kumar said about his one-time ally.

Read all the Latest Politics News here