1-min read

'If You Take to Stones, We Will Take to Bombs': Telangana BJP MP Warns Nation's 'Betrayers'

The BJP MP appealed to the people to reach out to every home with the facts regarding CAA and step up their campaign till the 'pseudo secularists' were taught a lesson for attempting to 'spread false information'.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:13 PM IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Image: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp)

Hyderabad: Alleging attack on a rally of 'patriots', BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned of retaliation with bombs if betrayers' of the nation took to stones.

Addressing a pro-CAA event at Warangal on Wednesday, he also charged the ruling TRS and AIMIM with opposing the Citizenship law with an eye on reaping 'benefits' in the

coming municipal elections in the state.

He claimed "some patriots like us were taking out a rally in Tenali near Guntur when some betrayers of the nation attacked with stones.

"Do we fear? If you take stones, we will take bombs. If you take sticks, we take knives. If you hit with rockets, we'll hit with launchers. That's why I said, battle has begun," he said in his speech, a video of which was telecast by some TV channels.

Jails, police cases and being hit by lathis were not new to nationalists, he said.

Kumar alleged the TRS and MIM have reached a clandestine understanding to emerge successful in municipal elections in Telangana using the Muslim vote bank by opposing the CAA.

"The people of Warangal have got the opportunity to give a verdict in the municipal and corporation elections (to say) that TRS and MIM, you have no place on this land of Warangal, you go to Pakistan if necessary,Bangladesh or Afghanistan...," he told the gathering.

He appealed to the people to reach out to every home with the facts regarding CAA and step up their campaign till the "pseudo secularists" were taught a lesson for attempting to"spread false information".

He expressed confidence BJP would emerge as a major force in Telangana.

