If You Want Your Child to Become 'Chowkidar', Vote for Modi: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that if people want their children to become watchmen, they should vote for PM Modi. He further said that if voters want their children to become doctors and engineers, they should vote for AAP.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a crowd. (PTI file photo)
New Delhi: Taking a dig at BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that if people want their children to become watchmen, they should vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

And if they want good education, they should vote for Aam Aadmi Party, he said. Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said Modi wants the whole country try to become 'chowkidar' (watchman).

"If people want their children to become chowkidar, they should vote for Modi but if they want their child to get good education and become doctor, engineer or lawyer, they should vote for AAP," he said in his tweet in Hindi.

On Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

Since then, the BJP has stepped up its 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign with the prime minister and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profiles as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.
