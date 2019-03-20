English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If You Want Your Child to Become 'Chowkidar', Vote for Modi: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal said that if people want their children to become watchmen, they should vote for PM Modi. He further said that if voters want their children to become doctors and engineers, they should vote for AAP.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a crowd. (PTI file photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking a dig at BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that if people want their children to become watchmen, they should vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
And if they want good education, they should vote for Aam Aadmi Party, he said. Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said Modi wants the whole country try to become 'chowkidar' (watchman).
"If people want their children to become chowkidar, they should vote for Modi but if they want their child to get good education and become doctor, engineer or lawyer, they should vote for AAP," he said in his tweet in Hindi.
On Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.
Since then, the BJP has stepped up its 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign with the prime minister and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profiles as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.
And if they want good education, they should vote for Aam Aadmi Party, he said. Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said Modi wants the whole country try to become 'chowkidar' (watchman).
"If people want their children to become chowkidar, they should vote for Modi but if they want their child to get good education and become doctor, engineer or lawyer, they should vote for AAP," he said in his tweet in Hindi.
On Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.
Since then, the BJP has stepped up its 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign with the prime minister and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profiles as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Tidying Up With Ratatouille’: Viral Video Shows Mouse Sorting Tools in Workspace
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- PM Modi Biopic: Suresh Oberoi Joins the Cast of Vivek Oberoi-starrer, Will Play This Role
- Google Launches Game Streaming Platform Called Stadia, to Take on The Traditional Gaming Industry
- Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs in Space
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results