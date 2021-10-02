If Youth, Scientists, Technocrats of India Join Hands, Everything is Possible: Amit Shah

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday flagged-off an All India Car Rally of National Security Guard (NSG), ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama’ from Delhi’s Red Fort on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to be celebrated on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

During his speech, he asked people to join hands and make India self-reliant and also briefed about the objectives of this mahotsav. “If the youth, scientists and technocrats of the country join hands, then everything is possible and India can become self-reliant with pride and its head held high," Amit Shah said.

“The two main objectives of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav are to try to revive the immortal saga of the unsung martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the country’s freedom and to connect with the development of the country by awakening the spirit of patriotism in the new generation," Amit Shah said.

He started his speech by giving respect to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“Today is the birth anniversary of two great men of India, Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, both these great men have left their indelible mark on the country’s Freedom Movement," Amit Shah said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the day of Dandi March and now this Amrit Mahotsav is awakening a new consciousness in the minds of the people. Let us start walking on the path paved for the development of the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister," Amit Shah said.

He said that Narendra Modi has given the slogan of Make in India along with Self-Reliant India, the youth of the country should associate themselves with this goal so that India becomes a global manufacturing hub with Indian products going all over the world under the Made in India label.

“It is our collective responsibility that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we make the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a source of inspiration and a medium for awakening consciousness and make it a path for the development of India," Amit Shah said before flagging off NSG car rally.

The cycle rallies covering a distance of 41,000 km and the Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Car Rally has started today.

“If all 130 crore Indians take one resolution during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, then India will become a very big power, if all Indians take a single step in the same direction, then we all move 130 crore steps forward together. The year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the year of 130 crore Indians to take and fulfil their resolutions and only all these 130 crore resolutions can make India self-reliant," Amit Shah said.

He also praised the efforts of central police forces and said that personnel are guarding the borders of the country in difficult conditions ranging from minus 43 to 43 degrees Celsius temperature, and, due to their sacrifice, today the country is safe and moving on the path of development.

