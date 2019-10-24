Igatpuri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (इगतपूरी): Hiraman Bhika Khoskar of INC Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

127. Igatpuri (इगतपूरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 52.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,59,521 eligible electors, of which 1,33,958 were male, 1,25,563 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 296 service voters had also registered to vote.

Igatpuri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 16825 60.21% Hiraman Bhika Khoskar LEADING SS 11121 39.79% Nirmala Ramesh Gavit BTP -- 0.00% Shivram Dharma Khane IND -- 0.00% Vikas Mohan Shengal MNS -- 0.00% Yogesh Kiran Shevre IND -- 0.00% Shaila Shioram Zole VBA -- 0.00% Luckybhau Bhika Jadhav IND -- 0.00% Adv. Yashwant Walu Pardhi IND -- 0.00% Dattataray Damodhar Narale NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,35,601 eligible electors, of which 1,22,999 were male, 1,12,602 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 296 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,06,251.

Igatpuri has an elector sex ratio of 937.33.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gaveet Nirmala Ramesh of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 10377 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.45% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gavit Nirmala Ramesh of INC won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 3722 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 23.46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 127. Igatpuri Assembly segment of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Nashik Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.34%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.3%, while it was 60.25 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.96%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 127. Igatpuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 268.

Extent: 127. Igatpuri constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Trimbakeshwar Tehsil, Igatpuri Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle-Dhargaon, Wadivarhe, Ghoti, Igatpuri and Igatpuri (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Igatpuri is: 19.9059 73.5296.

