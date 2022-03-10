Iglas Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Birpal Singh of RLD Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Iglas seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Birpal Singh (RLD), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Rajkumar Sahyogi (BJP), Priti (INC), Kunwarpal Singh (LKD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.8%, which is -3.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajveer Diler of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.77 Iglas (इग्लास) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Iglas is part of Hathras Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.29% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 378543 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,04,538 were male and 1,73,995 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Iglas in 2019 was: 851 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,41,177 eligible electors, of which 1,92,851 were male,1,66,779 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,09,684 eligible electors, of which 1,72,269 were male, 1,37,412 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Iglas in 2017 was 661. In 2012, there were 1,576 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajveer Diler of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 74,800 which was 32.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Triloki Ram of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 8,193 votes which was 4.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 34.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 77 Iglas Assembly segment of the 16. Hathras Lok Sabha constituency. Rajvir Diler of BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat defeating Ramji Lal Suman of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Iglas are: Birpal Singh (RLD), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Rajkumar Sahyogi (BJP), Priti (INC), Kunwarpal Singh (LKD).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.97%, while it was 61.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Iglas went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.77 Iglas Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 409. In 2012, there were 381 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.77 Iglas comprises of the following areas of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Iglas Tehsil and KC 4 Lodha of 4 Koil Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Iglas constituency, which are: Khair, Barauli, Aligarh, Koil, Hathras, Sadabad, Baldev, Mant. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Iglas is approximately 714 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Iglas is: 27°46’31.8"N 77°55’35.4"E.

