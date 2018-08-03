English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Ignored' by Congress and BJP, Smaller Parties Rally Behind Sharad Yadav
These regional parties, though don’t have much to offer regarding numbers, but they enjoy a sizable clout in selected areas in terms of caste equations.
File photo of Sharad Yadav (Getty Images)
Loading...
Bhopal: After apparently being ignored by BJP and Congress for long, at least half a dozen regional political parties in Madhya Pradesh have decided to work on a single platform under the leadership of former Janata Dal (U) president Sharad Yadav on Thursday, to dislodge the BJP from power in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
These regional parties, though don’t have much to offer regarding numbers, but they enjoy a sizable clout in selected areas in terms of caste equations.
In Thursday’s meeting, representatives of Bahujan Sangharsh Dal, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Janata Dal and others were in attendance to chalk out a poll strategy.
Yadav, a native of Jabalpur in MP, has been active in the state since parting ways with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and launching his own faction Loktantrik Janata Dal.
The former JD(U) leader also visited Congress Co-ordination Committee chairman Digvijaya Singh and MPCC president Kamal Nath in a closed-door meeting. Yadav, however, termed it as a ‘friendly visit’.
Although senior Congress leaders have persistently averted a division of anti-BJP votes in MP, the ‘old friendship’ between Kamal Nath and Yadav is interpreted as a strategic advantage in case regional parties with considerable sway in the SC/ST community come together to oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Also Watch
These regional parties, though don’t have much to offer regarding numbers, but they enjoy a sizable clout in selected areas in terms of caste equations.
In Thursday’s meeting, representatives of Bahujan Sangharsh Dal, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Janata Dal and others were in attendance to chalk out a poll strategy.
Yadav, a native of Jabalpur in MP, has been active in the state since parting ways with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and launching his own faction Loktantrik Janata Dal.
The former JD(U) leader also visited Congress Co-ordination Committee chairman Digvijaya Singh and MPCC president Kamal Nath in a closed-door meeting. Yadav, however, termed it as a ‘friendly visit’.
Although senior Congress leaders have persistently averted a division of anti-BJP votes in MP, the ‘old friendship’ between Kamal Nath and Yadav is interpreted as a strategic advantage in case regional parties with considerable sway in the SC/ST community come together to oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Bags La Liga Broadcast Rights in India
- Rihanna Sparks Conversation Around Pencil Thin Eyebrows As She Graces Vogue September Cover
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...