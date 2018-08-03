'Ignored' by Congress and BJP, Smaller Parties Rally Behind Sharad Yadav

After apparently being ignored by BJP and Congress for long, at least half a dozen regional political parties in Madhya Pradesh have decided to work on a single platform under the leadership of former Janata Dal (U) president Sharad Yadav on Thursday, to dislodge the BJP from power in the forthcoming Assembly elections.These regional parties, though don’t have much to offer regarding numbers, but they enjoy a sizable clout in selected areas in terms of caste equations.In Thursday’s meeting, representatives of Bahujan Sangharsh Dal, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Janata Dal and others were in attendance to chalk out a poll strategy.Yadav, a native of Jabalpur in MP, has been active in the state since parting ways with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and launching his own faction Loktantrik Janata Dal.The former JD(U) leader also visited Congress Co-ordination Committee chairman Digvijaya Singh and MPCC president Kamal Nath in a closed-door meeting. Yadav, however, termed it as a ‘friendly visit’.Although senior Congress leaders have persistently averted a division of anti-BJP votes in MP, the ‘old friendship’ between Kamal Nath and Yadav is interpreted as a strategic advantage in case regional parties with considerable sway in the SC/ST community come together to oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.