Ignoring Prashant Kishor's Wish to 'Quit', Mamata Gets His Team on Board Till Next Bengal Polls in 2026

After beating anti-incumbency and registering a historic win in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee‘s Trinamool Congress has got Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on board till next assembly elections in 2026.

According to sources, Kishor’s organisation will continue with the same set-up as before, office and their field presence included. This comes a month after the political strategist had claimed to “quit" as the ‘backroom boss’ or the election manager who led several parties to victory.

The recent Bengal elections had been the toughest test for Kishor with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaving no stone unturned to grab power in the eastern state. Several top TMC leaders and known faces of the Bengal cinema were seen making the saffron brigade stronger with their entry.

The political strategist was also the architect of the first successful anti-BJP mahagathbandhan — in Bihar — in 2015. Besides, he has been instrumental in bringing Jagan Mohan Reddy to power in Andhra Pradesh, MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

A few weeks ago he met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. which set political circles abuzz. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and Kishor described it as a “private meet", a part of his “good will" tour to thank those who supported Banerjee in her fight against the BJP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here