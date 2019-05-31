English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Ignoring Single Berth Offer, Can 'Tough Negotiator' Nitish Kumar Coax Team Modi Into Giving Ally Better Deal?
Nitish Kumar, known as a tough negotiator, has opened a front for bargaining for possibly a second cabinet berth. But worse could be the potential consequences on the 243-member strong Bihar assembly.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The last minute decision by JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to not nominate any MP to the council in protest against under-representation to allies could affect Bihar politics.
At the very least Kumar, known as a tough negotiator, has opened a front for bargaining for possibly a second cabinet berth. But worse could be the potential consequences on the 243-member strong Bihar assembly which is run by a JD(U) (73 MLAs) and BJP (54 MLAs) coalition government with a very thin margin.
Bihar is due for assembly polls in little over a year from now. For now, Kumar has clarified his party would continue to support the NDA government.
“The offer made by the BJP was not acceptable to us. But we are firmly with the National Democratic Alliance. But we will not join the government...We got the BJP's offer (for one ministerial post)...we discussed it in the party and conveyed yesterday (Wednesday) itself that it was not acceptable. We also reiterated our stand this morning,” Kumar told reporters on Thursday.
JD(U)’s position in Bihar is complicated by the fact that its alliance partner, the BJP, has allocated six ministerial berth to their MPs from Bihar, and allotted the same number of ministerial berths to the LJP as it has to JD(U). LJP fighting on just six seats was considered a junior partner in NDA in Bihar.
According to sources JD(U) was lobbying for three ministerial berths with BJP. RCP Singh, Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Dinesh Chandra Yadav were the names given to BJP by JD(U).
Kumar is later learnt to have dropped the name of Dinesh Yadav and asked BJP president Amit Shah to accommodate the remaining two. However, BJP having this time made a principle of allotting just one ministerial berth to its allies, snubbed its alliance partner.
Sources in the JD(U), on the condition of anonymity, stated: “unfair treatment was not acceptable as both the partners have won almost same number of seats. If BJP was allocating six ministries from the state then JD(U) should not be accorded single birth.”
BJP state unit leader on condition of anonymity said, “BJP sacrificed five of its sitting members of Parliament for the sake of coalition. We will try our level best to sort out any confusion among allies.”
Will BJP bow down to the demands of Nitish Kumar, given that it has fought repeatedly with ‘Mr Clean’ Nitish as coalition’s face? Or will it stand its ground and call Nitish’s bluff, given the confidence that the party is enjoying through the surge in popularity of PM Modi, especially in Bihar where it won all the 17 seats it contested? This may be a negotiation that could go down the wire.
At the very least Kumar, known as a tough negotiator, has opened a front for bargaining for possibly a second cabinet berth. But worse could be the potential consequences on the 243-member strong Bihar assembly which is run by a JD(U) (73 MLAs) and BJP (54 MLAs) coalition government with a very thin margin.
Bihar is due for assembly polls in little over a year from now. For now, Kumar has clarified his party would continue to support the NDA government.
“The offer made by the BJP was not acceptable to us. But we are firmly with the National Democratic Alliance. But we will not join the government...We got the BJP's offer (for one ministerial post)...we discussed it in the party and conveyed yesterday (Wednesday) itself that it was not acceptable. We also reiterated our stand this morning,” Kumar told reporters on Thursday.
JD(U)’s position in Bihar is complicated by the fact that its alliance partner, the BJP, has allocated six ministerial berth to their MPs from Bihar, and allotted the same number of ministerial berths to the LJP as it has to JD(U). LJP fighting on just six seats was considered a junior partner in NDA in Bihar.
According to sources JD(U) was lobbying for three ministerial berths with BJP. RCP Singh, Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Dinesh Chandra Yadav were the names given to BJP by JD(U).
Kumar is later learnt to have dropped the name of Dinesh Yadav and asked BJP president Amit Shah to accommodate the remaining two. However, BJP having this time made a principle of allotting just one ministerial berth to its allies, snubbed its alliance partner.
Sources in the JD(U), on the condition of anonymity, stated: “unfair treatment was not acceptable as both the partners have won almost same number of seats. If BJP was allocating six ministries from the state then JD(U) should not be accorded single birth.”
BJP state unit leader on condition of anonymity said, “BJP sacrificed five of its sitting members of Parliament for the sake of coalition. We will try our level best to sort out any confusion among allies.”
Will BJP bow down to the demands of Nitish Kumar, given that it has fought repeatedly with ‘Mr Clean’ Nitish as coalition’s face? Or will it stand its ground and call Nitish’s bluff, given the confidence that the party is enjoying through the surge in popularity of PM Modi, especially in Bihar where it won all the 17 seats it contested? This may be a negotiation that could go down the wire.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results