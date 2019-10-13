Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Illegal Immigrants Responsible for 80 Percent Crimes in Delhi, Says BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a question about NRC implementation in Delhi said Tiwari will be the first to be evicted if the exercise is started in the city.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Illegal Immigrants Responsible for 80 Percent Crimes in Delhi, Says BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari
File photo of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday held illegal immigrants responsible for 80 per cent crimes in the national capital, referring to the incident of chain snatching with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece in the city.

Tiwari said his demand for national register for citizens (NRC) exercise in Delhi is for identifying and evicting such illegal immigrants involved in crimes.

"As many as 80 per cent crimes involve illegal immigrants in Delhi. That's why I have been demanding NRC but whenever I do so, Arvind Kejriwal rises as their shield," he said.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a question about NRC implementation in Delhi said Tiwari will be the first to be evicted if the exercise is started in the city.

Tiwari said the responsibility of law and order and crime control lied with the Delhi Police and he was not trying to protect it by naming the illegal immigrants.

"But it needs to be worked out how is the Delhi Police going to control crime in Delhi when a large number of illegal immigrants are living in different parts of the city," he said.

Damayanti Ben Modi, daughter of the prime minister's brother Prahlad Modi, became a victim of snatching in the national capital with her purse containing cash of Rs 50,000 and two mobile phones wrenched from her grasp by two persons when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw on Saturday.

The incident occurred a few kilometres away from the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Two persons on a scooter snatched the woman's purse containing Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, some documents and other valuables around 7 am when she got down at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused on Sunday. The stolen items have been recovered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram