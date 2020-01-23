Take the pledge to vote

Iltija Mufti Alleges Harassment by Special Security Group

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija also alleged that she was constantly being monitored by the SSG, IB and CID in the valley.

Updated:January 23, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Thursday alleged that she was being "harassed" by her security detail, SSG, and said the Home Ministry should focus its resources on matters of grave importance rather than "stalking young women like me".

She also alleged that she was constantly being monitored by the SSG, IB and CID in the valley.

"After being manhandled & illegally detained in Kashmir, I am now being harassed by SSG which reports to MHA. My right to freedom cant be curtailed under (the) guise of 'security & safety'. Given that a top cop was caught red handed with militants, I'm certainly safer without them," Iltija Mufti wrote on Twitter.

"I was constantly monitored by SSG, IB and CID in Srinagar. Wish MHA would focus its resources on matters of grave importance as opposed to stalking young women like me. Why waste taxpayers money?" she said.

Iltija Mufti has been operating her mother's twitter handle since 5 August when the PDP president was placed under detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

