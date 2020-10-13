Iltija Mufti, Omar Abdullah Express Relief after Mehbooba Mufti's Detention Comes to an End

Iltija Mufti on Tuesday expressed relief and happiness over the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to release her mother, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, from detention.

Describing her detention since August 5 last year as "a travesty of justice", Iltija Mufti said, "There would be some sort of pressure from the court. My mother will freely walk out after over a year."

Iltija Mufti had challenged her mother's detention in the Supreme Court, which last heard the case on September 29.

As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. فی امان اﷲ May allah protect you — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

Omar Abdullah, who was earlier released from detention, welcomed the move. "I am pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy," he said in a tweet.

I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 13, 2020

Mufti, who became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 as head of the PDP-BJP alliance, was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370 on August 5 last year. She was first detained under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC but later booked under the controversial PSA.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released in March after over seven months in detention.