I'm a BSP Supporter, Won’t Let Anyone Harm Mayawati, Says Bhim Army Chief

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan has said that he would not let anyone harm Mayawati, a day after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati claimed that some “anti-Dalit elements” had tried to assassinate her during the 2017 Saharanpur riots.He also said that even though Mayawati derided him as an “agent” of the BJP and the Congress, he has always been a BSP supporter and will continue to stand by the Dalit czarina.He revealed he even called Mayawati last month to “seek her blessings”, but she would not speak to him.Addressing Mayawati’s claim that anti-Dalit elements tried to have her assassinated during her Saharanpur visit, Ravan said, “Behenji (Mayawati) was the only leader who went to Saharanpur with permission. She claimed that her life was under threat. If anyone in Saharanpur even looks at Behenji the wrong way, we will teach them a lesson. Our Dalit lions are with Behenji, we will not let anyone harm her in any way.”Challenging the Congress to support Mayawati leadership if it is a pro-Dalit party, Ravan told the reporters in Delhi, on Sunday, “Behenji made some comments about us.I was always with BSP, I am with BSP and will always stand with BSP. People call me a BJP agent or a Congress agent, but I support neither party.He added, “I am not going to fight an election or support any party, but I support positive change in politics and I believe in the ideals of Manyawar Kanshi Ram Saheb. All I want to do is social service.”"We have got to know that some fraud outfits like Bhim Army and 'Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 -Next PM Behan ji', which are against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are going to our Dalit supporters and collecting funds for their interests and asking them to take part in rallies in order to make me the next Prime Minister," Mayawati told ANI.Meanwhile, Ravan announced that he will visit the holy city of Ayodhya on Monday amid the ongoing agitating by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).The Dalit activist also told News18 that he will carry with him a copy of the Constitution and present it to the District Magistrate, asking him to follow his constitutional duty.