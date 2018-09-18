I’m a Rahul Gandhi Loyalist, Only He Can Remove Me From My Post: Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Sanjay Nirupam on Monday said that only Congress chief Rahul Gandhi can remove him from his party post."I am a Rahul Gandhi loyalist and I have been appointed by him. He has ordered me to fight for the issues of the people of Mumbai, it is my duty to carry out that responsibility, and every second day I am on the streets to fight for Mumbaikars," Nirupam was quoted as saying by ANI."I will continue doing so until the day he deems fit to replace me. That day I will duly accept that decision, but only he will decide till when I will serve as Mumbai Congress president," he added.Nirupam made the statement in response to Sunday’s meeting between senior Congress leaders and Maharashtra Congress in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge where leaders demanded that Nirupam be removed from his post of Mumbai Congress President.The Mumbai Congress leaders are reportedly upset with Nirupam's management of crucial issues related to the party's day to day functioning and said they want a non-controversial leader to guide them for the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.