I'm Durga's Daughter Who Tranquilised Lion of Raghogarh, Says Uma Bharti in Jibe at Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti called herself the daughter of Goddess Durga who had tranquilised the lion of Raghogarh in 2003.

Bharti was referring to Congress MP Digvijaya Singh whom she had dislodged from power in 2003 and brought an end to his 10-year reign as chief minister.

Singh's father, Balbhadra Singh, was the erstwhile rule of Raghogarh (under Gwalior state), presently known as Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, and a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) as independent candidate for the Raghogarh Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Speaking to reporters after performing a puja at Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Bharti said, “In 2003, I had tranquilised the lion of Raghogarh and he could not move anywhere after my shot. I am daughter of Goddess Durga and move around on a lion.”

The lion and tiger analogy has been doing the round in the state politics ever since a number of loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched camps from the Congress to BJP in March this year leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government, joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet.

Asked about her future role in the BJP, Bharti compared herself to Mowgli (the famous character from Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book), stating that she too remained in the jungle among the wild animals and feared none.

“I could work like Mowgli without any fear whenever the party assigns her any responsibility,” she said. Citing health reasons, Bharti had announced to take a break from politics in 2018.

Heaping praises on Scindia, she said, “He should have moved on to the BJP long ago. Rajmata (Vijaya Raje Scindia) wanted his father (Madhav Rao Scindia) to join the BJP, now Jyotiraditya has fulfilled her wish.”

Recently, Bharti openly expressed her anguish after Scindia supporters were given prominent representation in the Chouhan cabinet days ago, claiming her recommendations were ignored and cabinet was not balanced regionally.

She is also said to have cautioned the saffron camp about assigning major roles to turncoats from the Congress. With port folios yet to be allocated, sources said there is a tussle underway among ministers over prominent berths in the government.

However, Bharti said Chouhan and she are like siblings, while she shares good terms with state BJP head VD Sharma, and she speaks to them directly whenever required.

“I have prepared a project to bring the Kshipra river to Ujjain and I have spoken to Shivraj on this,” the former MP from Jhansi said.