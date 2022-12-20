I’m Gandhian, Never Indulge in Quarrels: Telangana Min Malla Reddy Rules Out Discrepancies in Appointment to Nominated Posts

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy has alleged that the media has been blowing the comments made by five Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs from Medchal district out of proportion. He said that his party is disciplined and it will solve the internal problems amicably.

As many as five MLAs from the ruling party have recently expressed their displeasure towards the attitude of the minister in appointments to nominated posts.

“The appointments will be made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). I am not at all involved. I am a Gandhian. I never indulge in quarrels with others. We have issues to that extent. If the need arises, I will invite them (the five MLAs) to my home. Some vested interests have been blowing the issue out of proportion”, the minister said.

Five BRS MLAs including Bethi Subhash Reddy (Uppal), KP Vivekanand (Quthbullapur), Mynampally Hanmanth Rao (Malkajgiri), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally) and Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally) under Medchal district has recently alleged that minister Malla Reddy was taking unilateral decisions in appointment to nominated posts.

They made allegations after having a meeting at the residence of MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They also lamented that the minister has been allotting nominated posts to the leaders belonging to his Medchal constituency and injustice has been meted out to the leaders who have been working hard for the party. The MLAs said that they decide to meet the CM and minister KTR on the issue.

Read all the Latest Politics News here