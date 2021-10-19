CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Pixel6#AryanKhan#Bollywood
Home » News » Politics » 'I'm Not A Part of The Party, I Shouldn't Keep Any Seat for Myself': Babul Supriyo Formally Resigns as MP
1-MIN READ

'I'm Not A Part of The Party, I Shouldn't Keep Any Seat for Myself': Babul Supriyo Formally Resigns as MP

The singer-turned-politician has repeatedly stressed that he did not want to continue as an MP since he was no longer a member of the party for which he won the seat.(Image: News18)

The singer-turned-politician has repeatedly stressed that he did not want to continue as an MP since he was no longer a member of the party for which he won the seat.(Image: News18)

Supriyo's formal resignation comes a month after he quit the party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally resigned as an MP on Tuesday, a month after he quit the party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Supriyo thanked the BJP leadership for the confidence they had shown in him.

“My heart is heavy as I had began my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself," he said after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The development comes after the two-term MP from West Bengal’s Asansol had on September 20 — two days after joining the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress party — written to Birla, seeking a “brief" appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the House.

The singer-turned-politician has repeatedly stressed that he did not want to continue as an MP since he was no longer a member of the party for which he won the seat.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 19, 2021, 13:41 IST