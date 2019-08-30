'I'm Not Afraid...Will Fight it All': Congress' Ace Troubleshooter DK Shivakumar Hits Back at Govt

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress's chief troubleshooter and former minister, who will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Friday afternoon in connection with a money-laundering case, has alleged that the government is conspiring against him.

The probe agency called him again Thursday night after his petition challenging the summons was rejected by the Karnataka High Court.

Shivakumar, while addressing the media, questioned the law and order situation in the country. “In Karnataka assembly, JDS MLA Srinivas Gowda has openly said he was offered Rs 5 crore by the BJP. In MLC Govindaraju’s dairy case, income tax sent notices to HC Mahadevappa, Deshpande and many others. But no probe was conducted into Operation Lotus. Why there is no ED notice, IT notice or raids on them? For them (BJP) law is different and for others law is different, is it?” he said.

“When I was keeping Gujarat MLAs safe in a resort IT officers raided my residence, office and other premises with CRPF force. They have attached everything belongs to me and my family, even my Kanakapura residence. They interrogated 80-year-old my mother. What is wrong in buying properties in my mother’s name? She has no husband and she expect things from her sons,” he added.

Shivakumar, a politician known for his negotiation skills, led the Congress's attempts to convince the rebel MLAs before the JD(S)-Congress government collapsed in July. He has been summoned by the court that looks into economic offences multiple times.

“I was asked to present myself 16 times and I cooperated with the proceedings every time. I have submitted all the records to Income Tax department. I have submitted affidavits to them explaining what i belongs to me and what does not,” he said.

Defending himself from the charges levelled by IT and ED he said “I have not cheated anyone. I have not made any foreign transactions. I have not done corruption. Whatever I have done, it is for the party. I have told this to the authorities too.” The Enforcement Directorate registered a money-laundering case against DK Shivakumar and a few others in September last year for alleged tax evasion and illegal transactions worth crores.

Speaking on fresh ED summons Shivakumar said “Gauri and Ganesh Chaturthi is coming its way. So I have sought time from ED officials. I have some family commitment. They have summoned me on Saturday at 1 PM. But I can't attend at that time. I am going to Delhi, I need to explore legal options.”

“I can understand the conspiracies being hatched behind all these developments. I am not afraid of anything. I am not person who run away from troubles. I have guts to fight,” Shivakumar said.

Hitting out at Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa he said, “When he assumed power Yediyurappa said he will not indulge in vindictive politics. All the projects which have been introduced by the earlier government is put on hold. This is the first instance of vindictive politics of him.”

