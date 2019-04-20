‘Nothing Like Indira Gandhi, But Will Work Like Her’: Priyanka Gandhi on Comparisons with Grandmother

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sought to distance herself from any comparisons with her grandmother, late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Priyanka said that while she cannot be compared to her illustrious grandmother, she will spare no effort to follow in her footsteps."I am nothing in front of Indira Gandhi but the desire for public service that lived in her heart, lives in the hearts of me and my brother (Congress chief Rahul Gandhi) too. Nobody can take that out of our hearts. Whether you let us or not, we will continue to serve you," she said when party workers drew comparisons between her and Indira Gandhi at a meeting held to endorse party candidate Shriprakash Jaiswal in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.She also attacked the ruling BJP government at the event, saying that it was concerned only about "its own progress" instead of the country's. "Governments are of two types... one that works for the people and those that care only for its own progress. The BJP government is all about publicity and showing off," she said.The Congress general secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge, who also held a massive road show, claimed that Kanpur has seen no development despite all the promises made by the ruling BJP. “They (BJP) were making Kanpur a smart city but nothing has happened so far. Youth are unemployed and farmers are committing suicide due to debts," she said.She stressed that the Congress works for the people, while the BJP only favours industrialists. "We have promised Rs 72,000 per year for the poor, but BJP is saying that there is not enough money... they have enough money for industrialists," she said. "I went to Varanasi where Modi ji, despite being the prime minister, was unable to ensure development," she added.During the road show, Gandhi stopped at the Nageshwar temple and paid obeisance before moving on. She was also gifted a 'chadar' by some local Muslims. When the procession reached Birhana, people on one side of the road began chanting Modi's name while those on the other raised slogans against him.