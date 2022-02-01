'I'm Pained': Jitin Ram Manjhi Disappointed With BJP, JD-U Over MLC Polls' Seat Sharing

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday sounded disappointed on the issue of seat sharing in the MLC polls with the alliance partners, BJP and JD-U.

“The way BJP and JD-U shared the seats among themselves and did not consider any other alliance partner is disheartening for the HAM. We and Mukesh Sahani’s VIP are the coalition partners in the current NDA government in Bihar. It is extremely unfortunate that they did not invite us for the meeting," Manjhi said.

“Whatever decision was taken in the meeting, had it been taken in the presence of all coalition partners, it would have been satisfactory for us. Unfortunately, this was not the case. I am feeling the pain as they have not invited us. As far as HAM is concerned, we might not demand any seat," Manjhi said.

Earlier on Sunday, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani announced that his party will contest all 24 seats of MLC election coming under local body as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) did not give any seat to him.

Sahani also alleged that the BJP back-stabbed him. Its leaders could kill him.

The seat distribution among the BJP and the JD-U took place on Saturday wherein 13 seats came to BJP and 11 to JD-U.

The BJP has given 1 seat to Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party from its own quota.

