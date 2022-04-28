'I'm Proud Kannadiga': Siddaramaiah, DKS Weigh in on Ajay Devgn-Sudeep Hindi Language Debate

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has responded to a Twitter conversation between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Sudeep by saying that Hindi was never and will never be India’s national language, which was the main point of contention in the exchange. “I am proud to be a Kannadiga," the former chief minister stated, adding that it is every Indian’s responsibility to appreciate the country’s linguistic variety. “Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of," Siddaramaiah said.

Hindi was never & will never be our National Language.It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!! https://t.co/SmT2gsfkgO — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 27, 2022

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar too weighed in on the debate, and said, “There are 19,500 mother tongues spoken in India. Our love for India feels the same in every language."

“As a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman let me remind everyone that Congress created linguistic states so that no one language dominates another. #UnityInDiversity," DKS said in a post on Twitter.

Sudeep sparked the debate when he responded to a question about KGF 2 being labeled a pan-India film. He claimed that Hindi is no longer a national language and that Bollywood should claim to be making films for the entire country (by dubbing their films in other languages).

Ajay Devgn reacted to this by asking why Kannada films are being dubbed in Hindi if Hindi is not the national language. “@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our National Language, then why do you dub your mother tongue movies in Hindi and release them? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," Ajay Devgn said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sudeep responded to Ajay Devgn’s Hindi tweet by saying that what he meant was absolutely different and that it was expressed in a completely different context. “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why I said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir. I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon," Sudeep said in a tweet.

After Ajay Devgn stated that he has always thought of the film industry as one and that something may have been lost in translation, the ‘row’ was put to rest. Sudeep noted that translations and translations are viewpoints, and that if he had received a tweet from Ajay Devgn for “a creative reason," he would have been thrilled.

