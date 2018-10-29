GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'I'm Senior Rowdy, I Deserve Ticket': Telangana Congress Leader's Case for Party Candidature

In a video that has gone viral across the state, Reddy is seen requesting senior party leaders for a ticket on account of being a ‘senior rowdy’, who is someone with a personal record.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
'I'm Senior Rowdy, I Deserve Ticket': Telangana Congress Leader's Case for Party Candidature
Billa Sudheer Reddy (Source: Facebook)
New Delhi: The atmosphere before the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana is marked with high-voltage drama amid toppling alliances and internal rifts within political parties, all in a bid to bag tickets.

However, Congress’ Billa Sudheer Reddy’s case for party candidature has managed to stand out.

In a video that has gone viral across the state, Reddy is seen requesting senior party leaders for a ticket on account of being a ‘senior rowdy’, who is someone with a personal criminal record.

According to Reddy, his only merit, it seems, is the strong criminal record that he bears. He believes that his track record is even better than a ‘junior’ rowdy from the party.




His aide, who sits beside him, can be seen tittering nervously as Sudheer says, “If a rowdy sheeter has to be chosen by the Congress party, it has to be me.”

“I have not been booked for land grabbing, rioting, harassment or financial irregularities. I have not even destroyed any families,” he adds.

Billa Sudheer Reddy is hoping to be chosen over Janga Raghava Reddy, who in the former’s opinion is a ‘junior’ rowdy sheeter in comparison to him. “I am not like him, I didn’t do any contract killing like Raghava Reddy,” he says in the video.

“It was only because I protested against the injustices meted out to Congress workers that they opened a rowdy sheet on me. I became a rowdy only for the party,” he adds.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
