'I'm Senior Rowdy, I Deserve Ticket': Telangana Congress Leader's Case for Party Candidature

Telangana- Fight over Congress Palakurthy ticket in Warangal. According to a few Congress leaders- the seniot ‘rowdy’ in the party should get the ticket. Nenu nee kanna senior rowdy nenu- says Sudhir Reddy to his opponent Raghav Reddy. #Congress #Telangana #TelanganaElections pic.twitter.com/CF5M8vSLIv — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) October 27, 2018

The atmosphere before the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana is marked with high-voltage drama amid toppling alliances and internal rifts within political parties, all in a bid to bag tickets.However, Congress’ Billa Sudheer Reddy’s case for party candidature has managed to stand out.In a video that has gone viral across the state, Reddy is seen requesting senior party leaders for a ticket on account of being a ‘senior rowdy’, who is someone with a personal criminal record.According to Reddy, his only merit, it seems, is the strong criminal record that he bears. He believes that his track record is even better than a ‘junior’ rowdy from the party.His aide, who sits beside him, can be seen tittering nervously as Sudheer says, “If a rowdy sheeter has to be chosen by the Congress party, it has to be me.”“I have not been booked for land grabbing, rioting, harassment or financial irregularities. I have not even destroyed any families,” he adds.Billa Sudheer Reddy is hoping to be chosen over Janga Raghava Reddy, who in the former’s opinion is a ‘junior’ rowdy sheeter in comparison to him. “I am not like him, I didn’t do any contract killing like Raghava Reddy,” he says in the video.“It was only because I protested against the injustices meted out to Congress workers that they opened a rowdy sheet on me. I became a rowdy only for the party,” he adds.