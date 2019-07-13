‘I’m Still With Congress’: Rebel MLA Nagaraj Hints at Taking Back Resignation, to Meet Siddaramaiah Today
While Nagaraj made no clear announcement of taking back his resignation, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said that the party is indeed trying to pursue him.
File photo of MTB Nagaraj.
Bengaluru: In a fresh twist to the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj on Saturday hinted at reconsidering his resignation after meeting party leader DK Shivakumar.
“Situation was such that we submitted our resignations. But now DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders have come here and requested me to withdraw my resignation. I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and see what can be done. Sudhakar and I had resigned on the same day. I will borrow some time … I’m still with the party,” said Congress and state minister MTB Nagaraj.
While Nagaraj made no clear announcement of taking back his resignation, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said that the party is indeed trying to pursue him. “MTB Nagraj has been with the party for 40 years. He had certain demands but he left in the middle of all this chaos. We are trying to persuade him.”
Parameshwara also tweeted that he is confident of all MLAs backing the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.
Veteran leaders like MTB Nagaraj are integral part of our Congress family. Differences & discontentments arise naturally within families but they are also sorted out within the family itself. I'm confident he and other MLAs will reconsider their resignations & back our government— Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) July 13, 2019
Nagraj, MLA from Hoskote, along with Congress leaders DK Shivkumar, G Parmeshwar, Krishna Byre Gowda also went to meet Siddaramaiah at his residence on Saturday afternoon.
Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA K Sudhakar resigned from the Assembly on July 10.
In all, 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs have submitted their resignations.
The Congress had also initiated disqualification proceedings against its rebel MLAs. The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 – the Congress with 78, the JDS with 37 and the BSP with a single lawmaker, besides the Speaker.
With the support of the two independents, who resigned on Monday, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day 2019: Beware of Fake Sites Made by 16Shop Phishing Tool to Trap Users
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal
- Steam Labs Will Use ML, Micro-Trailers to Give You Better Game Recommendations
- Why British Grand Prix on Same Day as Finals of Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon: Lewis Hamilton
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game