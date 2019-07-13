‘I’m Still With Congress’: Rebel MLA Nagaraj Hints at Taking Back Resignation, to Meet Siddaramaiah Today

Bengaluru: In a fresh twist to the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj on Saturday hinted at reconsidering his resignation after meeting party leader DK Shivakumar.

“Situation was such that we submitted our resignations. But now DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders have come here and requested me to withdraw my resignation. I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and see what can be done. Sudhakar and I had resigned on the same day. I will borrow some time … I’m still with the party,” said Congress and state minister MTB Nagaraj.

While Nagaraj made no clear announcement of taking back his resignation, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said that the party is indeed trying to pursue him. “MTB Nagraj has been with the party for 40 years. He had certain demands but he left in the middle of all this chaos. We are trying to persuade him.”

Parameshwara also tweeted that he is confident of all MLAs backing the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.

Veteran leaders like MTB Nagaraj are integral part of our Congress family. Differences & discontentments arise naturally within families but they are also sorted out within the family itself. I'm confident he and other MLAs will reconsider their resignations & back our government — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) July 13, 2019

Nagraj, MLA from Hoskote, along with Congress leaders DK Shivkumar, G Parmeshwar, Krishna Byre Gowda also went to meet Siddaramaiah at his residence on Saturday afternoon.

Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA K Sudhakar resigned from the Assembly on July 10.

In all, 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs have submitted their resignations.

The Congress had also initiated disqualification proceedings against its rebel MLAs. The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 – the Congress with 78, the JDS with 37 and the BSP with a single lawmaker, besides the Speaker.

With the support of the two independents, who resigned on Monday, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.