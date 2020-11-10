Imamganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Imamganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Imamganj (इमामगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Imamganj is part of 37. Aurangabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,89,116 eligible electors, of which 1,49,717 were male, 1,39,134 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,66,879 eligible electors, of which 1,40,572 were male, 1,26,298 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,249 eligible electors, of which 1,22,837 were male, 1,06,412 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Imamganj in 2015 was 120. In 2010, there were 75.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAMS won in this seat by defeating Uday Narain Choudhary of JDU by a margin of 29,408 votes which was 19.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HAMS had a vote share of 52.86% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Uday Narain Choudhary of JDU won in this seat defeating Raushan Kumar of RJD by a margin of 1,211 votes which was 1.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.45% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 227. Imamganj Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Imamganj are: Rita Devi (BSP), Renuka Devi (LJP), Samata Devi (RJD), Jyoti Devi (HAMS), Parmeshwar Paswan (BMP), Prashuram Manjhi (AKP), Bal Kunwar Manjhi (JAPL), Ram Bhajan Manav (SSD), Rekha Devi (JMBP), Shiv Shankar Kumar (PPID), Arjun Bhuiyan (IND), Puniya Devi (RSJP), Shivcharan Manjhi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.64%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.28%, while it was 47.58% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 227. Imamganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 302. In 2010 there were 280 polling stations.

Extent:

227. Imamganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Banke Bazar, Imamganj and Dumaria. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Imamganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Imamganj is 761.42 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Imamganj is: 24°26'29.0"N 84°26'47.4"E.

