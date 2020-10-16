Imarti Devi Accusing Others as She’s a Sold Out Herself, Says Kamal Nath on ‘5 Lakh to MLAs’ Row

Gwalior: Reacting sharply to his former colleague Imarti Devi’s allegations that he used to pay five lakh rupees to the MLAs, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called her a “sold out” who is trying to shield her own wrongdoings.

After filing her nomination in Dabra on Thursday, BJP candidate from Dabra and minister Imarti Devi claimed that Nath used to pay Rs five lakh to all those Congress MLAs who did not get ministerial berth in his government. Congress has rejected Imarti's allegations saying nobody takes her seriously.

“She herself talks in crores and is now saying I was offering money to MLAs,” Nath said on Friday, adding, “These people have sold themselves and have no option but to accuse others of wrongdoing.”

Replying to Congress allegations that Scindia and his aides, including Imarti, shifted loyalties in lieu of money, the Women and Child Development minister said, “These are baseless allegations. Why not ask Kamal Nath why he had to pay Rs five lakh to those MLAs who were not part of the Cabinet to keep them together? Public here knows I can’t be sold out.”

Since Scindia and 24 MLAs switched sides, Congress party has been alleging that these politicians sold themselves out for Rs 35 crore each to the BJP.