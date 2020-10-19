In Midst of Fresh Row, Imarti Devi Was Once a Farm Labourer Who Moved Up the Ranks with Scindia

Finding herself in midst of a fresh controversy is Madhya Pradesh's former women and child development minister Imarti Devi who was referred to as "item" by Congress's Kamal Nath, leading to outrage and protests in political circles. The controversial statement by the ex-CM was made in Dabra, where Devi once spent her life as a labourer on a farm land.

Devi, who had been a member of the Congress for nearly 23 years, is a native of Charbara village in Gwalior's Dabra, from where she is a three-time MLA. The leader and her husband Puran Singh worked as labourers on farms in the area in their early days. Though her educational credentials are debatable but according to her election affidavits, she has studied up to class 12.

A staunch follower of then Congress satrap Jyotiraditya Scindia, Devi had joined politics in 1990s and was appointed senior vice president in the Indian Youth Congress in 1997.

She was a member of district panchayat between 2004 and 2009 and in 2005, was appointed as head of Dabra Congress. She was also member of Library committee in assembly, was patron of SC/ST Raksha Sangh and member of Mahila evam Bal Kalyan Samiti in the past.

The 45-year-old leader was first appointed a minister in Kamal Nath cabinet in 2018 when she was handed over the Women and Child Development portfolio, and when her ‘political mentor’ Scindia left the Congress party in March this year, she followed him into the BJP.

Imarti Devi was given the same portfolio in Shivraj government and is seeking a re-election from Dabra against Suresh Raje, a former BJP leader who had left the party to join Congress.

Recently, Raje had questioned why her husband isn’t seen with her ever and a controversy had ensued as the BJP had asked the Congress party to expel Raje from the party.

However, along with her political success, Imarti Devi too remains in controversies with her off the cuff remarks. Recently she was encountered by the media on not wearing the mask despite Covid-19. She replied that she was born amid mud and cow dung and the virus could not affect her.

The leader had once said that she could clear any place with broom if Maharaj (Scindia) asks her to do. An outspoken leader, she recently had asked her party to make genuine promises in bypoll (Udghatan ke jhoothe nariyal mat fodna).

She had also hit back at MPCC chief Kamal Nath over 'sold out' remark for Congress rebels, saying he (Nath) used to offer Rs 20 lakh per month to those who were not appointed ministers in his government.

She was booked by police on court’s directive in a complaint of domestic violence lodged by Kranti Devi Jatav, wife of her nephew Amritlal in year 2016.

Imarti Devi was seen in tears on Monday, saying Kamal Nath is an outsider for MP and does not know how to respect women.