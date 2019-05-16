Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Immediately Arrest Those Involved in Vandalising Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's Bust, Says SUCI

Shouting anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans, SUCI (Communist) members said the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagr had been demolished at a time when the entire country was preparing to celebrate his 200th birth anniversary.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Immediately Arrest Those Involved in Vandalising Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's Bust, Says SUCI
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during Shah's roadshow on Tuesday. A bust of the 19th century Bengali icon and social reformer was vandalised during the violence.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) on Thursday demanded stern action against those involved in vandalising the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata and asserted that the incident was a "well-planned conspiracy" to muzzle secular and scientific thinking.

The Delhi state organising committee of SUCI (Communist) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in vandalising the bust.

Shouting anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans, the protesters said the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagr had been demolished at a time when the entire country is preparing to celebrate his 200th birth anniversary.

"The demolition of the statue of the great Vidyasagar should not be mistaken as just a part of electoral violence, but it is a well-planned conspiracy to muzzle the secular and scientific thinking" KC Tiwari, a member of SUCI (Communist) said.

Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during Shah's roadshow on Tuesday. A bust of the 19th century Bengali icon and social reformer was vandalised during the violence.

Demanding strong action against those involved in the act, the protesters at Jantar Mantar said, "The BJP is the carrier of the traditional medieval feudal thinking, which suits the interests of the decadent capitalism today which fears progressive, secular and scientific thought as promoted by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram