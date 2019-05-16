English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Immediately Arrest Those Involved in Vandalising Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's Bust, Says SUCI
Shouting anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans, SUCI (Communist) members said the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagr had been demolished at a time when the entire country was preparing to celebrate his 200th birth anniversary.
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during Shah's roadshow on Tuesday. A bust of the 19th century Bengali icon and social reformer was vandalised during the violence.
New Delhi: The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) on Thursday demanded stern action against those involved in vandalising the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata and asserted that the incident was a "well-planned conspiracy" to muzzle secular and scientific thinking.
The Delhi state organising committee of SUCI (Communist) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in vandalising the bust.
Shouting anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans, the protesters said the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagr had been demolished at a time when the entire country is preparing to celebrate his 200th birth anniversary.
"The demolition of the statue of the great Vidyasagar should not be mistaken as just a part of electoral violence, but it is a well-planned conspiracy to muzzle the secular and scientific thinking" KC Tiwari, a member of SUCI (Communist) said.
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during Shah's roadshow on Tuesday. A bust of the 19th century Bengali icon and social reformer was vandalised during the violence.
Demanding strong action against those involved in the act, the protesters at Jantar Mantar said, "The BJP is the carrier of the traditional medieval feudal thinking, which suits the interests of the decadent capitalism today which fears progressive, secular and scientific thought as promoted by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar".
