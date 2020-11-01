Impact of People’s Angst Against BJP Might be Seen in Bihar Elections, Says Shivpal Yadav

The chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia and younger brother of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, has said people are unhappy with BJP and this could reflect in the Bihar assembly polls too.

Speaking exclusively to News18 in Etawah on Saturday on the occasion of 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Yadav said, “Sardar Patel has been the home minister of the country, but his stature could have increased even more. Sardar Patel’s idea was to take the country forward, but it would not have been possible if he was holding the post of Home Minister. If Patel had full control of the country, it is certain that today the condition of our country would have been different.”

Speaking his mind on the Bihar assembly elections, Yadav said, “There is a lot of resentment among the people against the Bharatiya Janata Party, so it can be believed that the impact of this resentment might be seen in Bihar assembly elections.”

Yadav had formed his own political outfit after breaking away from the Samajwadi Party over differences with his nephew and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. However, the newly formed political outfit of Shivpal Yadav, who is still an MLA from Jaswantnagar seat from Samajwadi Party, could not make much impact in the 2019 general elections. It is rumoured that Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhileh have come closer as Akhilesh has already announced that SP won’t field a candidate against his uncle Shivpal in the 2022 state assembly polls.