'Important for Cong to Revive Itself as Political Force in Country': Kapil Sibal Says No Clarity Yet on Internal Polls

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said that while Congress president Sonia Gandhi held an “open discussion” and promised internal elections, there is still “no response” and “clarity” on how and when that will happen.

The senior leader’s comments came with respect to the meeting that Sonia Gandhi had with top party leadership nearly a month ago with regards to introducing reforms within the party.

Expressing his confusion with regard to the clarity on the Congress internal polls, Sibal was quoted as telling the Indian Express that the party believes that elections will be conducted consistent with the provisions of the Constitution.

He said the election of the president will be conducted along with the election of the Working Committee, and the election of the Central Election Committee. He added that the party wants the institutions of the Parliamentary Board to be revived but since the meeting on December 19, they have had no response on how and when this will happen.

“We hope that that response comes in the next few days because it’s very important for the Congress to revive itself as a political force in our country,” the senior party leader said.

Sibal also said that several leaders had approached him and expressed their grave concern about the processes in Delhi and wanted the party to act swiftly.

“There is a level of disenchantment. We are all die-hard Congressmen…so that the Congress can be the force that it was, and shall be in times to come. But we haven’t yet got the kind of response that we were hoping,” Sibal further added.

On talks of the possibility of the return of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president, he said the party does not respond to buzzes but to reality hence if any major change happens, all will eventually get to know.

In the interview with The Indian Express, Sibal also spoke about the continuing farmers’ agitation, the central vista project, state of the economy, the next Budget, and the forthcoming Assembly elections in four key states.

“What this government does is to act on impulse without thinking things through. This happened with demonetization, with GST and this is an issue as these laws were passed … without full consultation… Mishandling issues is in this government’s DNA….It is like the decisions in a Sultanate. Decisions made are cast in stone. We are back in the days of medieval India,” he said.