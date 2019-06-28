Impressed by Stalin's Leadership Skills, Another TTV Dhinakaran Loyalist Jumps Ship to DMK
Thanga Tamilselvan had reportedly also approached the AIADMK but the ruling party was divided on accpeting him back.
Thanga Tamilselvan meets MK Stalin after joining the DMK.
Chennai: Thanga Tamilselvan, ex-propaganda secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and former TTV Dhinakaran loyalist, has switched over to opposition DMK, days after he was heard hurling abuses at AMMK leaders in a viral audio recording.
Speaking to the media after formally joining the party, Selvan said: “I took the decision after observing MK Stalin’s leadership skills. He had the will power and guts to ensure his late father M Karunanidhi gets a burial spot in Marina. Though the DMK lost in the RK Nagar bypoll, he proved his leadership in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.”
Sources close to Selvan said he approached the AIADMK too but the ruling party was divided on accepting him back.
Selvan, however, denied this. “The DMK has a single leadership whereas after the demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa), the AIAMDK does not have a single leader. It is also being led by the BJP. I can’t join such a party,” he said.
Selvan has had a strong presence in Madurai and Theni districts. He was made AMMK’s Theni candidate for Lok Sabha elections against OP Ravindranath Kumar, son of AIADMK leader and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam. However, he lost the bypoll.
Sources say former minister and now DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji sent feelers to Selvan to join the party even before the 2019 elections. Former transport minister Balaji joined the DMK in December last year.
With two TTV loyalists jumping ship, troubles seem to be rising for the Dhinakaran faction as many in the camp are upset with his performance in the 2019 elections.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Summer Bliss as She Take Trip to Mountains With Sister Khushi Kapoor
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s