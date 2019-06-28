Impressed by Stalin's Leadership Skills, Another TTV Dhinakaran Loyalist Jumps Ship to DMK

Chennai: Thanga Tamilselvan, ex-propaganda secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and former TTV Dhinakaran loyalist, has switched over to opposition DMK, days after he was heard hurling abuses at AMMK leaders in a viral audio recording.

Speaking to the media after formally joining the party, Selvan said: “I took the decision after observing MK Stalin’s leadership skills. He had the will power and guts to ensure his late father M Karunanidhi gets a burial spot in Marina. Though the DMK lost in the RK Nagar bypoll, he proved his leadership in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.”

Sources close to Selvan said he approached the AIADMK too but the ruling party was divided on accepting him back.

Selvan, however, denied this. “The DMK has a single leadership whereas after the demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa), the AIAMDK does not have a single leader. It is also being led by the BJP. I can’t join such a party,” he said.

Selvan has had a strong presence in Madurai and Theni districts. He was made AMMK’s Theni candidate for Lok Sabha elections against OP Ravindranath Kumar, son of AIADMK leader and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam. However, he lost the bypoll.

Sources say former minister and now DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji sent feelers to Selvan to join the party even before the 2019 elections. Former transport minister Balaji joined the DMK in December last year.

With two TTV loyalists jumping ship, troubles seem to be rising for the Dhinakaran faction as many in the camp are upset with his performance in the 2019 elections.