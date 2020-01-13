'Impressed by Their Work': Weeks Ahead of Assembly Polls, 2 Cong Leaders Decide to Jump Ship, Join AAP

New Delhi: Just weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, two Congress leaders — Vinay Mishra and Ram Singh Netaji — jumped ship and joined the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP). Vinay Mishra is the son of a former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra while Ram Singh is the former MLA of Badarpur.

The induction ceremony on Monday was attended by Chief Minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh. According to reports, Netaji decided to leave Congress as he was “impressed” by the work done by the AAP government in the national capital.

Two others, Jai Bhagwan Upkar and Naveen Dipu Chaudhary, also joined the AAP. Last week another Congress leader, Shoaib Iqbal, a five-time MLA from Matia Mahal, had joined the AAP.

The AAP currently holds 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting with party workers last week set the aim to win more than 67 seats. "Our target is also very big. Last time, we won 67 seats and this time, we should not get less than that but more than that number," he said amid slogans of '70 out of 70' by party members.

Its main political rival, the BJP, has also been mulling over candidates for the polls. Its core committee, comprising Manoj Tiwari and Prakash Javadekar, in a seven-hour long meeting with Amit Shah on Sunday is said to have discussed candidates for 45 of the 70 seats.

